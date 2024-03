Close

Hi! I'm a tool to teach you the most popular responses to each chess opening and its variations. I'll ask you for the best move, and then I'll make any respectable move back. I do this by looking at what many Master (>2200 Elo) chess players have played before. I play the most popular moves more often but still like to play rarer openings. I'm in active development, and I hope I can help improve your chess game!

MemChess